Sunday, 24 September 2017

Wayne Rooney Suffers Nasty Eye Injury During Match

Wayne Rooney suffered a nasty eye injury during Everton's 2-1 win over Bournemouth and was forced to leave the field with blood pouring from his face.



Rooney took an elbow to the face from Bournemouth defender Simon Francis following a challenge in the air and blood could be seen pouring from a cut around his eye. The former England skipper needed lengthy treatment from the club's medical staff before he was allowed to rejoin the action.



Rooney protested heavily to referee Martin Atkinson over the challenge but the official refused to hand out any punishment to Francis.
The Experienced forward suffered more problems just two minutes before half-time when his cut re-opened following a challenge with Adam Smith.





England's all-time leading scorer eventually left the field on 55 minutes and manager Ronald Koeman is hopeful that he will be fit for their next game against Apollon Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday.


From Mirror.co.uk
Miss Ess said...

Oh dear! Sorry man

24 September 2017 at 07:32

