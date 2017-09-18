Why Buhari Met With Three Governors Before Leaving For The US

They are Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state; Abdullahi Ganduje, his Kano counterpart and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.
The briefing took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Tambuwal’s media aide, Imam Imam, posted image of the leaders on his Facebook page.
It is understood that the meeting centered on national issues, including the security situation in the three states.
Buhari has since left for the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly..
God please give my country peace, in fact undiluted one.
