 Why Buhari Met With Three Governors Before Leaving For The US

Monday, 18 September 2017

Why Buhari Met With Three Governors Before Leaving For The US

President Muhammadu Buhari received security briefings from three Northern Governors, before he left for the US on Sunday.





They are Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state; Abdullahi Ganduje, his Kano counterpart and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

The briefing took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tambuwal’s media aide, Imam Imam, posted image of the leaders on his Facebook page.

It is understood that the meeting centered on national issues, including the security situation in the three states.

Buhari has since left for the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly..

From dailypost
