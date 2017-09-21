 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Wizkid Documented In The Guinness Book of Records For Song With Drake

Thursday, 21 September 2017

Wizkid Documented In The Guinness Book of Records For Song With Drake

The "Come Closer" Crooner has appeared on Guinness Book of Record 2018 making him the first African Afro Pop artist to hit the list.. His new success is attributed to his song with Drake’s One Dance.




A Twitter User @9ja_canadian, who got a hold of the book, shared photos showing the singer’s name featured in the book – he appears on the record of the “MOST STREAMED TRACK ON SPOTIFY”, Alongside KYLA








Nothing but love for you Star boy....Soar higher!!!


7 comments:

Miss Ess said...

Loke loke wizzy baby

21 September 2017 at 13:10
Yori Yori Princess Loveme Jeje said...

Congrats to him

21 September 2017 at 13:12
charitybino said...

That's fine.

21 September 2017 at 13:13
CHI EXOTIC said...

Star boy worldwide
Naija is proud of you baby boy.

Drake, should be eternally grateful to you for this.

21 September 2017 at 13:16
Aeegurl loves Chikito said...

My love for wizkid tho,keep making us proud!!! The other people will want to die with jealousy now,they will soon start throwing shades.kikiki

21 September 2017 at 13:17
Anonymous said...

Ok

21 September 2017 at 13:18
slimqueen said...

Awwww. Much love my boy wizzy baby

21 September 2017 at 13:27

